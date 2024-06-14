Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Economic Activity and Non-Oil Commodity Prices

Reduced-Form Equations for INTERLINK
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/385873764137
Authors
Gerald Holtham, Martine Durand
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Holtham, G. and M. Durand (1987), “OECD Economic Activity and Non-Oil Commodity Prices: Reduced-Form Equations for INTERLINK”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 42, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/385873764137.
Go to top