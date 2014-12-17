This review of the development co-operation efforts of the United Kingdom examines its policies, performance and implementation. It takes an integrated, system-wide perspective on the development co-operation and humanitarian assistance activities of the member under review.
OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews: United Kingdom 2014
Report
OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews
Abstract
