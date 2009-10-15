Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD Benchmark Definition of Foreign Direct Investment 2008

Fourth Edition
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264045743-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2009), OECD Benchmark Definition of Foreign Direct Investment 2008: Fourth Edition, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264045743-en.
Go to top