This report identifies competition enforcement trends based on analysis of data from 16 OECD and non-OECD jurisdictions in the Asia-Pacific region from 2015 to 2020. It presents key elements of their institutional approaches to competition enforcement, and a unique analysis of their resources and enforcement activities. The report also includes general competition statistics while looking more closely at the different types of existing merger control regimes, including merger control activity and the use of economics in merger review. Finally, it focuses on the use of economics as an increasingly important analytical framework for competition cases, and outlines to what extent and how this framework has been implemented in Asia-Pacific, more information at https://www.oecd.org/daf/competition/oecd-asia-pacific-competition-law-enforcement-trends.htm.