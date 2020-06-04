User fees to fund marine protected areas

While domestic government budgets and international donor assistance have formed the bulk of MPA financing worldwide, other sources of finance -- such as user fees -- also exist. User fees are collected from resource users, including tourists, who chose to access a service or facility. These types of fees are already being applied in a number of MPAs worldwide and are set at various levels depending on their purpose (e.g. cost recovery vs. visitor management to reduce congestion and/or ecological damage), type (e.g. general entrance fees, diving/snorkeling or research fees) and the prevailing local socio-economic characteristics of the region (e.g. number of visitors, income levels, price elasticity of demand).

Some MPAs have been mostly or entirely financed via user fees: