Agricultural nutrient management regulations in Canada

Regulatory policy instruments to reduce diffuse pollution from agriculture typically restrict the use of polluting inputs such as fertilisers, manure and pesticides, and require farm management practices that reduce pollutants reaching water bodies. This is for two reasons: i) there is good evidence to show that “good” or “best” management practices can reduce the losses of diffuse contaminants, and ii) up until recently, there was limited ability to adequately calculate farm scale losses of diffuse source contaminants with computer models.

In response to ongoing problems with eutrophication and algal blooms, Canadian provinces have mandated nutrient management plans at the farm level through regulatory changes for some time. For example, buffer strips around surface water and groundwater sources have become a common requirement to limit nutrient leaching. Federal programmes to reduce diffuse nutrient pollution – Environmental Farm Plans and the Environmental Stewardship Incentive - are designed and implemented at provincial level, which enables policy to be adapted to local circumstances and facilitates the transfer of knowledge.

Under municipal by-laws, the location of manure storage, as well as setback distances from neighbouring properties or streams, may be regulated. Examples of regulatory measures to reduce diffuse pollution from agriculture at the provincial level include: