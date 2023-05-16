Prospela: E-mentoring

Website: Prospela

Careers Leaders in schools can set up a programme on Prospela and invite their students using a unique code and landing page, built by Prospela.

Students (typically aged 15-18) are guided through the sign-up process and share interesting snippets about life goals and interests, which are later used in the mentoring matching process. Mentees complete their online training - not just to help them learn about online safety, but to also get the most out of their mentoring conversations.

Prospela uses a combination of algorithmic and human touch to find a unique match for each student, introduces them personally in a real-time text chat in Prospela’s safeguarded online platform and provides continuous live support to help mentees and mentors continue to build on their relationship.

Students also benefit from being able to ask questions to the entire Prospela network - enjoying quick insider insights from a huge variety of real employees to complement their 1:1 mentoring match.

Many students return to their conversation’s years later (like in real life, Prospela keeps mentoring relationships open, giving mentees the asset of a lasting network), gain references to use in job applications and many also receive work experience and job offers through their mentors.