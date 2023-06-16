Inspiring the Future is an innovative match-making service which connects schools directly with employers and volunteers from the world of work. It uses cutting edge technology that has been refined over 10 years to make it very quick and easy for teachers to connect with a diverse range of people from apprentices to CEOs across all sectors of employment. The use of technology and the design of the programme enable high volume employer engagement across a wide range of career guidance areas at very low cost. In the United Kingdom, where the service first launched, over 85% of schools and colleges, 23 000 teachers and career leaders have registered together with 80 000 volunteers and over 3 million interactions between young people and the world of work have taken place to date. Schools use Inspiring the Future to find volunteers for a wide range of career development activities, including job fairs, career talks, job shadowing, mentoring, work related learning and the securing of virtual and non-virtual work placements. Moreover, schools are increasingly using Inspiring the Future to find volunteers to take part in career guidance activities that use video streaming, notably online career talks.
More info here: https://www.educationandemployers.org/oecd-launches-new-report-on-the-benefits-of-employers-engaging-with-young-people/