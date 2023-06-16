Website: Inspiring the Future

Teachers and guidance counsellors can search a national database of tens of thousands of volunteers and find people who suit their needs and the needs of their students. They can search for people living in their area or across the country and narrow down their search by using filters to choose the most suitable volunteers for them by: the sector they work in; the subjects they studied at school; if they did an apprenticeship, started their own business or went to university; which languages they speak; of if they can speak about working with a disability.

It uses the same technology as online shopping and teachers can add the volunteers they select to their 'shopping basket' and then send them (individually or collectively) a message about a career development activity they want to deliver. The bespoke messaging system makes it very easy for schools to organise activities and manage invitations. It is also very easy for volunteers who can respond to invitations by just a single click.

Many employers and professional bodies use the system to support their staff volunteering programmes as it enables them to connect to schools at scale and receive management information about their engagement and impact.

The software system is also able to provide a range of detailed reports and analytics for government, funders, employers and educators.

When Inspiring the Future was launched its focus was solely on secondary schools but due to demand from primary schools it was extended under the name Primary Futures which is also featured on the Observatory.

Find out more: https://www.educationandemployers.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Inspiring-the-Future-for-the-OECD.pdf/