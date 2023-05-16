CiCi, the 24/7 careers chatbot

Website: CiCi Career Chat

Step 1 - The school is given a choice to either participate in a pilot for research and development whereby a link to the bot is made available via a QR code or they can potentially work with the CareerChat (UK) team to have a customised bot designed specific to their needs. This can be embedded within a school's careers webpage. The parameters of school involvement would be formally agreed with Careers Leader/Senior Manager/Headteacher.

Step 2 - Preparation and distribution of posters for around the school and teacher lessons plans, specific to how to use a careers bot effectively. Formal introduction to staff, including a feedback form for completion. This is designed to feed into continuous improvement. An option for parents to be involved is currently under (R&D) development. A language translation facility is available for parents for whom English is not their first language. There is also a text-to-speech function available for those with specific learning needs.

Step 3 - Groupwork (optional) with students/staff to observe how they are using the bot and online user feedback form completed by the end users. Student involvement in what works, ideas for improvement etc.

Step 4 - Monthly meetings involving the Careers Leader and CareerChat representative to review the findings including the data dashboard results and the extent to which the chatbot is being embedded in career leaders’ and other teachers' everyday practice. For example: most popular occupations searched for, and other data reviewed - is there alignment/misalignment with the reality of labour markets? Are other routes being overlooked by students e.g., self-employment, volunteering, apprenticeships etc?

Step 5 - Report and presentation of findings to the school’s Senior Management Team, teachers, and parents.