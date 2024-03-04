CareerVillage.org: crowdsourcing career advice

Website: careervillage.org

CareerVillage.org is designed to make it easy for students to connect with people in work, employed in professions of interest. It aims to help students access career information while improving their understanding of the links between their core curriculum and future career pathways. As of the end of 2023, over 3,000 educators have signed up on CareerVillage.org and use the platform with their students.

Educators can create an educator account on CareerVillage.org and invite their students to join their classroom. They can then assign activities, such as asking a question on the site. The resource offers a range of lesson plans available to educators to use with their classes. Educator resources can be found here.

Students can also use CareerVillage.org on their own. By visiting the website, they can create a student account, start asking career-related questions, set career goals, and plan their future through a To Do List feature.

CareerVillage.org recruits volunteers through specific business partnerships, as well as organically via online searches. The volunteer sign-up process is concise, requiring basic details such as name, career topic tags for question matching, and company affiliation, ensuring transparency with students. This registration takes about three minutes.