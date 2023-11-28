Career Central: Online career guidance platform

Website: Career Central

Career Central connects to a schools’ management system and relevant student and staff data is imported into the programme. This allows for single sign on (SSO) access and means all students are in the programme for tracking purposes.

Career Central is customisable by individual schools to suit their needs. Students will have a focus on self-awareness at year 9 and 10, leading into opportunity awareness and finally deciding and acting at years 12 and 13 as they prepare to leave school. Students can create a CV, complete Level 2 National Certificate of Educational Achievement (NCEA) credits related to careers, book careers appointments, see relevant events and notices, complete quizzes, set goals, save jobs and courses of interest and more. Students would typically have access to edit and update their career profile during form/tutor/whanau time.

Staff can then see an individual career profile of each student showing their interests and intentions as well as being able to group students together based on commonalities. This allows for tracking of students and targeted communication.

