Hydrogen has the potential to play an important role as a sustainable and environmentally acceptable energy source in the 21st century. However, hydrogen does not exist as a gas on earth and thus has to be produced from, for example, water or natural gas by different separation techniques. One way to do so would be to use nuclear-produced energy or heat in this separation process. The present publication gives an overview of the advancements in the scientific and technological fields related to the nuclear production of hydrogen.
Nuclear Production of Hydrogen
First Information Exchange Meeting -- Paris, France 2-3 October 2000
Report
Nuclear Science
Abstract
