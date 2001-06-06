Hydrogen has the potential to play an important role as a sustainable and environmentally acceptable energy source in the 21st century. However, hydrogen does not exist as a gas on earth and thus has to be produced from, for example, water or natural gas by different separation techniques. One way to do so would be to use nuclear-produced energy or heat in this separation process. The present publication gives an overview of the advancements in the scientific and technological fields related to the nuclear production of hydrogen.