Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Nuclear Energy Data 2021

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9ee42f54-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Energy Data
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2022), Nuclear Energy Data 2021, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9ee42f54-en.
Go to top