Nuclear Energy Data 2004

This annual compilation of essential statistics on nuclear energy in OECD countries provides detailed information on nuclear electricity generation and capacity, nuclear power plants, nuclear share of electricity generation, age distribution of nuclear units, as well as data on uranium resources and requirements, conversion capacities and requirements, enrichment capacities and requirements, fuel fabrication capacities and requirements, spent fuel arising and storage capacities, and reprocessing capacities. It provides the reader (policy makers, experts and academics) with a comprehensive overview on the trends in the nuclear power and fuel cycle sector for 2002 and 2003 with projections for 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2020.