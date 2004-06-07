This annual compilation of essential statistics on nuclear energy in OECD countries provides detailed information on nuclear electricity generation and capacity, nuclear power plants, nuclear share of electricity generation, age distribution of nuclear units, as well as data on uranium resources and requirements, conversion capacities and requirements, enrichment capacities and requirements, fuel fabrication capacities and requirements, spent fuel arising and storage capacities, and reprocessing capacities. It provides the reader (policy makers, experts and academics) with a comprehensive overview on the trends in the nuclear power and fuel cycle sector for 2002 and 2003 with projections for 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2020.
Nuclear Energy Data 2004
Report
Nuclear Energy Data
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report18 March 2021
-
Report21 February 2020
-
Report4 January 2019
-
Report15 March 2018
-
Report12 January 2017
-
Report27 November 2015
-
Report6 February 2015
-
Report7 January 2014
Related publications
-
21 December 2023
-
-
26 October 2023
-
26 October 2023
-
23 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
19 September 2023
-
15 September 2023