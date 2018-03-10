Nordic EV Outlook 2018

The Nordic region is at the forefront of the global growth of electric mobility. The Nordic Electric Vehicle Outlook (NEVO) aims to identify and discuss recent developments of electric mobility in the five Nordic countries: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. The report assesses the current status of the electric car market, the deployment of charging infrastructure, and the integration with the electricity grid at country level. It analyses the role of European, national, and local policy frameworks in supporting these developments. The analysis also provides insights on consumer behaviour and includes an outlook on the progress of electric mobility in the Nordic region up to 2030.

NEVO has been developed in co-operation between the International Energy Agency (IEA) and Nordic Energy Research. It builds on the long-standing IEA engagement in the area of electric mobility, including the co-ordination of the Electric Vehicles Initiative (EVI) and the hosting of the Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Technology Collaboration Programme.