Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Non-standard contracts, flexibility and employment adjustment

Empirical evidence from Russian establishment data
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw7j0mdlnt-en
Authors
Larisa Smirnykh, Andreas Wörgötter
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Smirnykh, L. and A. Wörgötter (2015), “Non-standard contracts, flexibility and employment adjustment: Empirical evidence from Russian establishment data”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1253, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw7j0mdlnt-en.
Go to top