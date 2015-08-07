Non-standard contracts, flexibility and employment adjustment

This paper examines the use of two forms of non-standard work contracts in Russia with data from an enterprise survey for the years 2009 to 2011. Non-standard work contracts are less costly and more flexible for employers. Internal adjustment in form of wage cuts or unpaid leave is not covered by the Labour Code and earlier practices to impose such measures are less tolerated. Therefore more firms use non-standard work contracts for external flexibility. Statistical analysis shows that companies using non-standard work contracts have similar unobserved characteristics and consider fixed-term contracts and agency work as complements. The main concern for policy is the growing danger of duality following the asymmetric distribution of adjustment costs for workers.