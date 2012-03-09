Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Non-Keynesian Effects of Fiscal Consolidation

An Analysis with an Estimated DSGE Model for the Hungarian Economy
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9d195t38mv-en
Authors
Szilárd Benk, Zoltán M. Jakab
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Benk, S. and Z. Jakab (2012), “Non-Keynesian Effects of Fiscal Consolidation: An Analysis with an Estimated DSGE Model for the Hungarian Economy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 945, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9d195t38mv-en.
Go to top