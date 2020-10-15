Skip to main content
Non-cognitive characteristics and academic achievement in Southeast Asian countries based on PISA 2009, 2012, and 2015

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/c3626e2f-en
Authors
Jihyun Lee
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Lee, J. (2020), “Non-cognitive characteristics and academic achievement in Southeast Asian countries based on PISA 2009, 2012, and 2015”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 233, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c3626e2f-en.
