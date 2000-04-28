Skip to main content
New Issues in Public Debt Management

Government Surpluses in Several OECD Countries, the Common Currency in Europe and Rapidly Rising Debt in Japan
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/071758446643
Authors
Paul Mylonas, Sebastian Schich, Thorsteinn Thorgeirsson, Gert Wehinger
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Mylonas, P. et al. (2000), “New Issues in Public Debt Management: Government Surpluses in Several OECD Countries, the Common Currency in Europe and Rapidly Rising Debt in Japan”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 239, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/071758446643.
