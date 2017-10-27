National Accounts of OECD Countries, Volume 2017 Issue 2

The National Accounts of OECD Countries, Detailed Tables includes, in addition to main aggregates including GDP, final consumption expenditure of households by purpose, simplified accounts for three main sectors: general government, corporations and households. Data are shown for 35 OECD countries and the Euro area back to 2007. Country tables are expressed in national currency. Data are based on the System of National Accounts 2008 (2008 SNA) for all countries.

The data in this publication are also available on line via www.oecd-ilibrary.org under the title OECD National Accounts Statistics (http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/na-data-en).