The National Accounts of OECD Countries, Detailed Tables includes, in addition to main aggregates including GDP, final consumption expenditure of households by purpose, simplified accounts for three main sectors: general government, corporations and households. Data are shown for 34 OECD countries and the Euro area back to 2007. Country tables are expressed in national currency. Data are based on the System of National Accounts 2008 (2008 SNA) for all countries except Chile, Japan and Turkey which are presented on the basis of the 1993 SNA.
National Accounts of OECD Countries, Volume 2016 Issue 2
Detailed Tables
Report
National Accounts of OECD Countries
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 January 2023
-
21 April 2022
-
10 December 2021
-
24 March 2021
-
9 October 2020
-
6 March 2020
-
20 September 2019
-
16 April 2019
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
31 May 2023
-
13 January 2023
-
10 January 2023
-
21 April 2022
-
30 March 2022
-
20 December 2021
-
10 December 2021