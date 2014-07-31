National Accounts of OECD Countries, Volume 2014 Issue 2

The National Accounts of OECD Countries, Detailed Tables includes, in addition to main aggregates including GDP, final consumption expenditure of households by purpose, household debt, simplified accounts for three main sectors: general government, corporations and households. Data are shown for 34 OECD countries and the Euro area back to 2005. Country tables are expressed in national currency. Data are based on the System of National Accounts 1993 (1993 SNA) for all countries except Australia which is presented on the basis of the 2008 SNA.