National Accounts of OECD Countries, Volume 2012 Issue 1

The National Accounts of OECD Countries, Main Aggregates covers expenditure-based GDP, output-based GDP, income-based GDP, disposable income, saving and net lending, population and employment. It includes also comparative tables based on purchasing power parities and exchange rates. Data are shown for 34 OECD countries and the Euro area back to 2003. Country tables are expressed in national currency. Data are based on the System of National Accounts 1993 (1993 SNA) for all countries except Australia which is presented on the basis of the 2008 SNA.

The data in this publication are also available on line via www.oecd-ilibrary.org under the title OECD National Accounts Statistics (http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/na-data-en).