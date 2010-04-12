National Accounts of OECD Countries 2009, Volume IIIa, Financial Accounts: Flows

Volume IIIa of National Accounts covers financial accounts of OECD countries and includes financial transactions (both net acquisition of financial assets and net incurrence of liabilities), by institutional sector (non-financial corporations, financial corporations, general government, households and non-profit institutions serving households, total economy and rest of the world) and by financial operation. Data are shown for 30 OECD countries for the period from 1997 to 2008, when available.