National Accounts of OECD Countries 2008, Volume IIIa, Financial Accounts: Flows

Volume IIIa of National Accounts of OECD Countries covers financial flows of OECD countries and includes financial transactions (both net acquisition of financial assets and net incurrence of liabilities), by institutional sector (non-financial corporations, financial corporations, general government, households and non-profit institutions serving households, total economy and rest of the world) and by financial operation. Data are shown for 29 OECD countries for the period from 1996 to 2007, when available. Data are shown in national currency values.