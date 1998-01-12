This 1998 edition of the National Accounts, Volume 1: Main Aggregates covers expenditure on the GDP, cost of components of GDP and finance of gross capital formation. These internationally comparative statistics are based on exchange rates ($US, volume and price indices) and purchasing power parities. Data are shown back to the 1960s through 1997 in most cases. They are generally expressed in national currencies but are also shown in US dollars for major aggregates and for country groupings for the OECD, OECD-Europe and the European Union.
National Accounts of OECD Countries 1998, Volume I, Main Aggregates
Report
National Accounts of OECD Countries, Volume I, Main Aggregates
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 February 2011
-
5 January 2009
-
23 January 2008
-
8 January 2007
-
30 January 2006
-
6 January 2005
-
15 March 2004
-
7 January 2003
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
23 February 2024
-
5 February 2024
-
-
9 January 2024
-
21 December 2023