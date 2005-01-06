National Accounts of OECD Countries 2005, Volume I, Main Aggregates

The 2005 edition of National Accounts of OECD Countries, Volume I: Main Aggregates, covers expenditure-based GDP, output-based GDP, income-based GDP, disposable income, saving and net lending, population and employment. It also includes comparative tables based on exchange rates and purchasing power parities.

Data are shown for 30 OECD countries and the euro area back to 1992 in most cases, expressed in national currency (in euros for euro area countries), but also in US dollars for gross domestic product and actual individual consumption expenditure back to 1981. These data are based on the System of National Accounts 1993 (1993 SNA) for all countries, except Turkey still presented on the basis of the 1968 SNA.