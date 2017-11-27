Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Moving up the global value chain in Latvia

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3a486c5e-en
Authors
Naomitsu Yashiro, Koen De Backer, Andrés Fuentes Hutfilter, Marco Kools, Zuzana Smidova
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Yashiro, N. et al. (2017), “Moving up the global value chain in Latvia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1438, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3a486c5e-en.
Go to top