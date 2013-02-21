Skip to main content
Moving Towards a Single Labour Contract

Pros, Cons and Mixed Feelings
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4c0vvc4zxv-en
Nicolas Lepage-Saucier, Juliette Schleich, Etienne Wasmer
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Lepage-Saucier, N., J. Schleich and E. Wasmer (2013), “Moving Towards a Single Labour Contract: Pros, Cons and Mixed Feelings”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1026, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4c0vvc4zxv-en.
