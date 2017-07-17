Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Morocco’s Supreme Audit Institution

A Joint Learning Initiative for Improving Governance through External Audit
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c8624bde-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), Morocco’s Supreme Audit Institution: A Joint Learning Initiative for Improving Governance through External Audit, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c8624bde-en.
Go to top