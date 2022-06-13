Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Monitoring land use in cities using satellite imagery and deep learning

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dc8e85d5-en
Authors
Alexandre Banquet, Paul Delbouve, Michiel Daams, Paolo Veneri
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Banquet, A. et al. (2022), “Monitoring land use in cities using satellite imagery and deep learning”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 28, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dc8e85d5-en.
Go to top