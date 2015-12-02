Monitoring Green Transition

This paper navigates the intersection of environmental sustainability and economic growth, emphasizing the imperative of green growth strategies at the local level. With climate change concerns looming large, the pursuit of green growth presents both ambition and challenge for regions worldwide. By promoting economic development while mitigating environmental harm, green growth initiatives aim to foster job creation, innovation, and energy security. Through a comprehensive analysis of key indicators, this OECD LEED project sheds light on the transition to a low-carbon economy at the regional level, offering valuable insights and policy recommendations to propel sustainable development agendas forward.