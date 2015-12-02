Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Monitoring Green Transition

A strategic approach to local development
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a053bed3-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), “Monitoring Green Transition: A strategic approach to local development”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2015/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a053bed3-en.
Go to top