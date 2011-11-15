Skip to main content
Modelling the Distributional Implications of Agricultural Policies in Developing Countries

The Development Policy Evaluation Model (DEVPEM)
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg26l5kjp22-en
Jonathan Brooks, Mateusz Filipski, Erik Jonasson, J. Edward Taylor
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Brooks, J. et al. (2011), “Modelling the Distributional Implications of Agricultural Policies in Developing Countries: The Development Policy Evaluation Model (DEVPEM)”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 50, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg26l5kjp22-en.
