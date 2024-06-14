Skip to main content
Modelling Housing Investment for Seven Major OECD Countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/062214542760
Thomas Egebo, Ian Lienert
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Egebo, T. and I. Lienert (1988), “Modelling Housing Investment for Seven Major OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 63, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/062214542760.
