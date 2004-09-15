Skip to main content
Modelling Cyclical Divergence in the Euro Area

The Housing Channel
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/710763183105
Authors
Paul van den Noord
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

van den Noord, P. (2004), “Modelling Cyclical Divergence in the Euro Area: The Housing Channel”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 400, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/710763183105.
