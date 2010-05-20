Skip to main content
Modeling Institutions, Start-ups and Productivity during Transition

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmfkz5rk39s-en
Authors
Zuzana Brixiova, Balázs Égert
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Brixiova, Z. and B. Égert (2010), “Modeling Institutions, Start-ups and Productivity during Transition”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 773, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmfkz5rk39s-en.
