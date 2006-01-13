Miracle, Crisis and Beyond

What factors govern growth and sustainability? The remarkable recent development of several East Asian countries had brought this question to the fore. While other books have examined the impact of domestic policies and their interaction, this volume looks at the impact of OECD country policies on the region in a variety of areas: trade, investment, environment, agriculture, finance and aid, as well as macroeconomic policies and regional co-operation. Further, and most importantly, the book examines the coherence lessons of these OECD-country policies in the light of future challenges in East Asia and other developing regions.

This publication is the synthesis and first chapter of Policy Coherence Towards East Asia: Development Challenges for OECD Countries, OECD (2005).