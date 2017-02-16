Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Mind the gap

Inequity in education
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5775ac71-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Trends Shaping Education Spotlights
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), “Mind the gap: Inequity in education”, Trends Shaping Education Spotlights, No. 8, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5775ac71-en.
Go to top