Migration Policies and EU Enlargement

What are the recent labour market developments and migration trends in Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs)? What are the links between globalisation, migration and regional economic integration? What will be the impact of the EU-enlargement on migration movements and policies? This book shows that the migration flows within and from the CEECs are much more complex than a straightforward westward flow towards the European Union and North America. It then goes on to analyse the important role the CEECs may play as "buffer zone" between the current EU Member states and the other countries of Southern and Eastern Europe. Finally, it reveals what the prospective enlargement of the EU implies in terms of CEECs’ migration policies on such subjects as border control, the control of flows, labour migration, family-linked migrations, refugees and asylum seekers.