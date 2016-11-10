Mexico Energy Outlook

Mexico is recasting its entire energy system, in line with a far-reaching Energy Reform package adopted by the government in 2013. How might the multiple changes being implemented today change the energy scene of tomorrow?
This analysis provides a comprehensive assessment of Mexico’s energy demand and supply outlook to 2040.
The report:
- Maps out the implications of the Reforma Energética across the energy economy.
- Explores the ambition of a reformed power market to meet rising demand, while tapping Mexico’s abundant renewable resources and reducing the costs of power supply.
- Assesses how and when the new upstream bid rounds can turn around today’s declines in oil and gas output
- Identifies the challenges that remain, while also quantifying the value of Mexico’s energy transformation in a “No Reform Case”.