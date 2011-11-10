Skip to main content
Measuring the Joint Distribution of Household's Income, Consumption and Wealth Using Nested Atkinson Measures

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9cr2xxh4nq-en
Authors
Nicolas Ruiz
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Ruiz, N. (2011), “Measuring the Joint Distribution of Household's Income, Consumption and Wealth Using Nested Atkinson Measures”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2011/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9cr2xxh4nq-en.
