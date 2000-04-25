The PISA 2000 Assessment of Reading, Mathematical and Scientific Literacy introduces the PISA approach to assessing reading, mathematical and scientific literacy and describes the PISA 2000 assessment instruments in terms of: the content that students need to acquire, the processes that need to be performed, and the contexts in which knowledge and skills are applied. Each of the assessment domains is illustrated with a broad range of sample items.
Measuring Student Knowledge and Skills
The PISA 2000 Assessment of Reading, Mathematical and Scientific Literacy
Report
PISA
Abstract
