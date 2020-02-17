Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Measuring employment in global value chains

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/00f7d7db-en
Authors
Peter Horvát, Colin Webb, Norihiko Yamano
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Horvát, P., C. Webb and N. Yamano (2020), “Measuring employment in global value chains”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2020/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/00f7d7db-en.
Go to top