This report examines the statistical relationship between the share of employment potentially affected by ICT-enabled offshoring of services and other economic and structural developments, using some simple descriptive regressions on a panel of OECD economies between 1996 and 2003.
The Share of Employment Potentially Affected by Offshoring
An Empirical Investigation
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
