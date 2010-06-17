Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Measuring Competition in Slovenian Industries

Estimation of Mark-ups
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmd41bjwr0q-en
Authors
Margit Molnar
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Molnar, M. (2010), “Measuring Competition in Slovenian Industries: Estimation of Mark-ups”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 787, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmd41bjwr0q-en.
Go to top