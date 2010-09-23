Mathematics Teaching and Learning Strategies in PISA uses data from the PISA 2003 assessment to examine the relationships between teaching strategies, student learning strategies and mathematics achievement. The report aims to identify instructional practices and learning strategies that contribute to increased achievement in mathematics and general knowledge. It then explains how these strategies may be related to different countries’ school system structures.

This report offers policy insights and stimulates new research to complement and further develop the recent OECD Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) and the upcoming PISA 2012 assessment, which will again focus on mathematics. In addition, this report may be of interest to teachers, educators and officials within national and local educational authorities responsible for the professional development of teachers or for programme development, as well as members of school boards and parent advisory bodies.