International trade has supported economic convergence and poverty reductions in many emerging market economies. Nonetheless, there are significant challenges during the transition towards a more open economy. Reallocations of resources and structural change are one key source of aggregate productivity improvements, but they will come with adjustment costs. Less competitive firms and sectors may decline, while more competitive sectors will have to adapt and seize new opportunities from trade and global value chains. Some workers will move to more productive firms, change occupations, sectors or even location. Non-trade policies can help to smooth these challenges and support workers seize new opportunities. This paper reviews the existing literature on how policy reforms have managed to support structural change of economies.
Mastering the transition: A synthetic literature review of trade adaptation policies
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
5 June 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
25 April 2024
-
24 April 2024