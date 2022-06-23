Skip to main content
Mastering the transition: A synthetic literature review of trade adaptation policies

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5fad3487-en
Authors
Robert Grundke, Jens Matthias Arnold
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Grundke, R. and J. Arnold (2022), “Mastering the transition: A synthetic literature review of trade adaptation policies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1719, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5fad3487-en.
