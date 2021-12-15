Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Managing the distributional effects of environmental and climate policies

The narrow path for a triple dividend
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/361126bd-en
Authors
Francesco Vona
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Vona, F. (2021), “Managing the distributional effects of environmental and climate policies: The narrow path for a triple dividend”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 188, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/361126bd-en.
Go to top