This paper reviews the literature on the distributional effects of environmental and climate policies, focusing on ex-post empirical evidence. It decomposes the distributional effects into the main dimensions to understand which policy packages are more likely to achieve a triple dividend of environmental effectiveness, economic efficiency and equity. This paper also takes stock of the related literature on the political acceptability of environmental policies to assess proposals of compensation policy packages, including green recovery plans, environmental tax reforms and progressive subsidies to green technologies.
Managing the distributional effects of environmental and climate policies
The narrow path for a triple dividend
Working paper
OECD Environment Working Papers
