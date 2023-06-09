Managing risks in the public procurement of goods, services and infrastructure

Representing approximately 12% of GDP across OECD countries, public procurement is an important pillar of public service delivery. However, successful public procurement is threatened by risks in areas as diverse as compliance, sustainability, and operations. Governments can address these challenges by identifying, assessing, treating, and monitoring risks throughout the procurement process. To do so, they use general tools such as risk registers and risk matrices, as well as more targeted measures aimed at specific challenges, such as supply chain risks. The procurement of complex goods, services and infrastructure involves different and often more consequential risks linked to market structures, the size and length of contracts, and the interconnected nature of decision making. In addressing this broad array of risks, the development of a national risk management strategy is a crucial step to ensure a co-ordinated and consistent approach.