Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Managing environmental risks in development banks and development finance institutions – what role for donor shareholders?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ca0f0d4f-en
Authors
Naeeda Crishna Morgado, Özlem Taşkın
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Crishna Morgado, N. and Ö. Taşkın (2019), “Managing environmental risks in development banks and development finance institutions – what role for donor shareholders?”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 55, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ca0f0d4f-en.
Go to top