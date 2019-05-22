How and where infrastructure is built – and how environmental and social risks related to infrastructure are managed – will have a direct influence on whether developing countries pursue more sustainable development pathways or not. Development banks and development finance institutions (DFIs) serve as important channels for infrastructure finance, have adopted safeguards systems to minimise and manage the environmental and social risks associated with their projects. This paper provides an overview of these systems and discusses the role of members of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) in influencing these, in their capacity as shareholders of these institutions. It shows that donor governments influence the policies and activities of development banks, but that the level of engagement varies between bilateral and multilateral development banks and is often determined by internal capacity. The paper argues that donor shareholder governments must continue to play an important role in encouraging development banks to strengthen the implementation of safeguards, which will require continued collaboration within governments, across countries and between development banks and DFIs. Efforts to build the evidence base on the impacts of safeguards in projects will further support this agenda.
Managing environmental risks in development banks and development finance institutions – what role for donor shareholders?
Working paper
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
17 April 2024
-
Working paper22 December 2023
-
22 December 2023
-
5 June 2023
-
5 May 2023
-
Working paper5 December 2022
-
-
31 July 2022
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
21 May 2024
-